Chinese Olympic badminton champion Lin Dan announces retirement

WorldNews Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Chinese Olympic badminton champion Lin Dan announces retirementBeijing [China], July 4 (ANI): China's two-time Olympic badminton champion Lin Dan on Saturday announced his retirement, calling an end to his 20-year long glittering career. The Chinese...
