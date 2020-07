Kansas newspaper’s post equates mask mandate with Holocaust Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A weekly Kansas newspaper whose publisher is a county Republican Party chairman posted a cartoon on its Facebook page likening the Democratic governor’s order requiring people to wear masks in public to the roundup and murder of millions of Jews during the Holocaust. The cartoon on the Anderson County Review’s Facebook […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this