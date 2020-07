You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hundreds Of Protesters Gather In Downtown Pittsburgh



Protesters remained peaceful as they took to the streets of Downtown Pittsburgh on the Fourth of July. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse spoke with some of the demonstrators to understand their message. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:14 Published 16 hours ago Kalaya Lespinasse: St. Lucie County superintendent apologizes for 'mistake' that kept student from walking at graduation over 'B



A Centennial High School student says she was stopped from walking across the stage at her graduation because she decorated her cap with the message ‘Black Lives Matter’. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:11 Published 4 days ago Donald Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’



Donald Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’ On Wednesday, President Donald Trump denounced New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s recent support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM).. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:13 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this