|
Goodbye, not 'Hello': BTS steals world record from Adele by topping iTunes charts in 103 countries
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Adele can wave goodbye, rather than Hello, to one of her record-breaking titles. The British songstress was this week usurped by BTS as the artist that hit No 1 on the iTunes charts in the most countries. While Adele's 2015 track Hello hit the top spot in 102 nations, the K-pop group's latest release, Black Swan, on Sunday night edged into front place. By taking the No 1...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Adele English singer-songwriter
Adele is 'pouring her heart and soul' into her new record
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:47Published
Adele re-wears Chloe dress to watch iconic Glastonbury performance
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Adele's new album will no longer debut in September
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
BTS South Korean boy band
BTS donates $1 million to help concert crews
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
BTS donates $1 million to help concert crews!
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:08Published
iTunes Apple's media library and media player software
Hello (Adele song) original song written and composed by Adele and Greg Kurstin
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this