Goodbye, not 'Hello': BTS steals world record from Adele by topping iTunes charts in 103 countries

WorldNews Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Goodbye, not 'Hello': BTS steals world record from Adele by topping iTunes charts in 103 countriesAdele can wave goodbye, rather than Hello, to one of her record-breaking titles. The British songstress was this week usurped by BTS as the artist that hit No 1 on the iTunes charts in the most countries. While Adele's 2015 track Hello hit the top spot in 102 nations, the K-pop group's latest release, Black Swan, on Sunday night edged into front place. By taking the No 1...
