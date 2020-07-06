Global  
 

Oklahoma attorney general convinced of Julius Jones’ guilt

Seattle Times Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma death row inmate whose case has drawn the attention of actors and athletes was convicted because of overwhelming evidence of his guilt, Attorney General Mike Hunter said Monday. Hunter released a summary of trial transcripts in the case that he says directly refute what he described as “misinformation” being […]
News video: Oklahoma Attorney General releases transcript he says proves Julius Jones’s guilt

 Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter held a press conference Monday regarding the Julius Jones case, accusing his attorney and advocates of spreading misinformation.

