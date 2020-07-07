Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brazil's Bolsonaro tested for COVID-19, feels well

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Brazil's Bolsonaro tested for COVID-19, feels wellSAO PAULO (AP) � Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was tested for COVID-19 after having an X-ray of his lungs on Monday. He didn�t say whether he was showing symptoms of the new coronavirus....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jair Bolsonaro Jair Bolsonaro President of Brazil

Brazil's Bolsonaro takes Covid-19 test after showing symptoms

 Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who has long minimized the risks posed by the coronavirus, said Monday he had been tested after showing symptoms including a..
WorldNews

COVID-19: Brazil approves law requiring masks on streets, public transport

 Rio de Janeiro, Jul 4 (AP) Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro approved a law requiring masks on streets and in...
WorldNews

The Bolsonaro administration’s ticking time-bomb

 The only time during the whole of the coronavirus pandemic that Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has looked genuinely shaken was during his weekly Facebook..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: Brazil's Bolsonaro waters down law requiring face masks

 Brazil's president vetoes articles making masks obligatory in shops, churches and schools.
BBC News

Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

Brazil: Coronavirus restrictions lifted in Rio, Sao Paulo [Video]

Brazil: Coronavirus restrictions lifted in Rio, Sao Paulo

Bars and restaurants in Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo have reopened after more than three months of restrictions.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:49Published
India Now Has The Third Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases In The World [Video]

India Now Has The Third Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases In The World

India just moved up a step on a list no country wants to be on. According to Business Insider, India on Sunday surpassed Russia in its number of new novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases. India's total number of cases is now 697,836, compared to Russia's 681,251. India is now behind the United States, in the top spot, and Brazil. The hotspot is India's capital, Delhi, which leads the country in new COVID-19 cases.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Latin America and the Caribbean surpass Europe's number of coronavirus cases [Video]

Latin America and the Caribbean surpass Europe's number of coronavirus cases

A skyrocketing case count in Brazil and heavy outbreaks in Peru, Chile and Colombia have been the main contributors.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:10Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID: E-registration must to enter Punjab [Video]

COVID: E-registration must to enter Punjab

Police is keeping an eye on vehicles entering Punjab amid COVID crisis as state government has made it mandatory for people to register themselves online before they enter. Travellers' online registration is being checked at Zirakpur, Mohali district. Decision was taken after 14-day home quarantine norm for domestic entrants was eliminated. Advisory has been issued to self-register, either through COVA app or through a weblink, before embarking on the journey. Move's objective is to avoid any inconvenience to the travellers due to crowding at the border checkpoints.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

Plea seeks refund on tickets for flights cancelled due to COVID-19; SC issues notice to Centre

 Earlier in June, the top court had asked the Ministry of Civil Aviation and airlines to sit together and work on modalities for ways to refund the money of..
DNA
750-bedded COVID hospital with yoga room set to open today in Chennai [Video]

750-bedded COVID hospital with yoga room set to open today in Chennai

National Centre for Ageing in Chennai has been turned into a 750-bedded COVID hospital. Fully-equipped hospital is set to open today in Guindy area. It is likely to be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Several beds in the hospital are fitted with oxygen and ventilators. To ease patients' stress level, hospital authorities has build special rooms consisting of library, yoga centre. Over 20,000 active cases exist in Tamil Nadu's capital.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:27Published
Burundi launches mass COVID-19 testing campaign [Video]

Burundi launches mass COVID-19 testing campaign

Testing steps up in Burundi after its previous president declared it was protected from COVID-19 by God.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:43Published

Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: Brazil deploys army to help protect Indigenous people [Video]

COVID-19: Brazil deploys army to help protect Indigenous people

A military operation to fight COVID-19 in Brazil as the risk grows for the country's Indigenous communities.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published
Virus-hit Brazil split on Bolsonaro [Video]

Virus-hit Brazil split on Bolsonaro

A thousand crosses placed in front of Brazil's Congress to honour people who have died from COVID-19 and to denounce President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic, set against Bolsonaro..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published
Brazil COVID-19: Protests over Bolsonaro's handling of outbreak [Video]

Brazil COVID-19: Protests over Bolsonaro's handling of outbreak

Protests against the Brazilian president say he is a threat to democracy and is not managing the pandemic well.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Doctor hugs recovered COVID-19 patients as parting gesture

 A doctor at a Goa hospital for COVID-19 treatment has been giving a warm send-off to recovered patients by hugging them to send across a message to the society...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesWorldNews

Medicare nursing home COVID site leaves users 'in the dark'

 WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Trump administration required nursing homes to report their COVID-19 cases, it also promised to make the data available to...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •IndiaTimesSeattle Times

COVID-19 victim's body dumped into pit by earthmover

 Another video has emerged from Andhra Pradesh on Monday highlighting utter disrespect being shown while disposing of dead bodies of Covid-19 victims in the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this

myheadlinez

MyHeadlinez Prioritize COVID aid for child care and schools to help parents and the economy: GOP leader https://t.co/I7XUXfkSOi 25 minutes ago

AlexHarrisRN

Alex Harris “We need to be blunt here: There is no viable reopening of the economy without child care and schools.” Let’s stop… https://t.co/xYYslYDQO0 3 days ago

hwhite5976

Heather White RT @ElsbethMehrer: An excellent piece from @ldobsonhughes offering pragmatic approaches to prioritize child care and schools as we re-start… 4 days ago

ElsbethMehrer

Elsbeth Mehrer An excellent piece from @ldobsonhughes offering pragmatic approaches to prioritize child care and schools as we re-… https://t.co/rFqwvzVoyt 4 days ago