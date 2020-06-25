Siberian Arctic sees record average temperatures

ChristineH RT @WestmonsterUK: COUNTDOWN: Michel Barnier travels to London for post-Brexit trade deal talks. “After four days of discussions, serious… 1 hour ago Gibraltar Chronicle Michel Barnier travels to London for post-Brexit trade deal talks https://t.co/CRIWiwwJHT 2 hours ago One News Watch In the news today: London Capital of the United Kingdom Michel Barnier travels to London for post-Brexit trade dea… https://t.co/dhIFLZpa9e 2 hours ago Clintos Maximus RT @Deusvlt1: Michel Barnier travels to London for post-Brexit trade deal talks. “After four days of discussions, serious divergences rem… 2 hours ago seuss [ sue] RT @Suewilson91: Michel Barnier travels to London for face-to-face Brexit talks (via @thejournal_ie) https://t.co/56ljgRPGsv 3 hours ago Katie H Michel Barnier travels to London for post-Brexit trade deal talks. “After four days of discussions, serious diver… https://t.co/2UI96vre4r 3 hours ago LadyDee RT @Independent_ie: Michel Barnier travels to London for post-Brexit trade deal talks https://t.co/VfeJxeXxne https://t.co/eDk9S7abk3 3 hours ago HeraldScotland Boris Johnson has been adamant he will not allow the discussions to drag on into the autumn. https://t.co/pO7zBjZUAu 4 hours ago