Boris Johnson urges Netanyahu to step back from annexation

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Boris Johnson urges Netanyahu to step back from annexationBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Tuesday about annexation, according to KAN news. Johnson expressed concerns about the annexation plan and urged Netanyahu to return to negotiations with the...
Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

