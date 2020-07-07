|
Boris Johnson urges Netanyahu to step back from annexation
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Tuesday about annexation, according to KAN news. Johnson expressed concerns about the annexation plan and urged Netanyahu to return to negotiations with the...
