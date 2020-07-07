Global  

Report: Golf's Ryder Cup to be postponed until 2021

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA of America and European Tour are expected to jointly announce the Ryder Cup will not take place this year
'Play the Ryder Cup if we can' [Video]

'Play the Ryder Cup if we can'

Former Ryder Cup player Andrew Coltart believes this year's contest should go ahead if possible, regardless of whether spectators can attend.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:33Published
Koepka doesn't want to play Ryder Cup without fans [Video]

Koepka doesn't want to play Ryder Cup without fans

Brooks Koepka says he does not want to play in the Ryder Cup if fans are not allowed at the course.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:51Published
Spieth: I'd still play Ryder Cup without fans [Video]

Spieth: I'd still play Ryder Cup without fans

Jordan Spieth says he would prefer to play the Ryder Cup in front of spectators but admits he would still want to represent his country if it was played behind closed doors.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:25Published

