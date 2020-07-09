|
US first lady Melania Trump statue near her hometown in Slovenia set on fire
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
A wooden sculpture of US first lady Melania Trump was torched near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, on the night of July Fourth, as Americans celebrated US Independence Day, said the artist who commissioned the sculpture. ......
