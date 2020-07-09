Global  

US first lady Melania Trump statue near her hometown in Slovenia set on fire

WorldNews Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
US first lady Melania Trump statue near her hometown in Slovenia set on fireA wooden sculpture of US first lady Melania Trump was torched near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, on the night of July Fourth, as Americans celebrated US Independence Day, said the artist who commissioned the sculpture. ......
Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Melania Trump sculpture in Slovenia set on fire on US Independence Day

 Police investigate after the statue of the US first lady was targeted in her hometown on 4 July.
BBC News

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff: Melania Trump's former aide to publish book

 Stephanie Winston Wolkoff has claimed she was "thrown under the bus" by the White House.
BBC News

President Donald Trump hosts Independence Day celebration at White House

 President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed visitors to the White House's South Lawn to celebrate the Fourth of July.
 
USATODAY.com

Slovenia Slovenia Country in central Europe

Independence Day (United States) Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States

Sevnica Sevnica Place in Styria, Slovenia

