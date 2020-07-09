CDC: No rewriting of guidelines for reopening schools Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite President Donald Trump’s sharp criticism, federal guidelines for reopening schools are not being revised, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Dr. Robert Redfield said the agency would be issuing “additional reference documents” for parents and schools to facilitate the reopening and deal with safety concerns […] 👓 View full article

