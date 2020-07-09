CDC: No rewriting of guidelines for reopening schools
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite President Donald Trump’s sharp criticism, federal guidelines for reopening schools are not being revised, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Dr. Robert Redfield said the agency would be issuing “additional reference documents” for parents and schools to facilitate the reopening and deal with safety concerns […]
Trump Calls CDC School Reopening Guidelines 'Expensive' and 'Very Tough' President Donald Trump tweeted his sentiments about the guidelines presented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday. Donald Trump, via CNN The CDC guidelines include staggered schedules, the use of...
Top Trump administration health and education officials on Wednesday pushed for schools to 'fully open' in the fall with CDC Director Robert Redfield saying it would be 'very disappointing' to him if..