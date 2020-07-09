Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CDC: No rewriting of guidelines for reopening schools

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite President Donald Trump’s sharp criticism, federal guidelines for reopening schools are not being revised, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Dr. Robert Redfield said the agency would be issuing “additional reference documents” for parents and schools to facilitate the reopening and deal with safety concerns […]
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Calls CDC School Reopening Guidelines 'Expensive' and 'Very Tough'

Trump Calls CDC School Reopening Guidelines 'Expensive' and 'Very Tough' 01:10

 Trump Calls CDC School Reopening Guidelines 'Expensive' and 'Very Tough' President Donald Trump tweeted his sentiments about the guidelines presented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday. Donald Trump, via CNN The CDC guidelines include staggered schedules, the use of...

