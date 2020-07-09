Global  

Brazil press group files criminal complaint against Bolsonaro for removing mask

WorldNews Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Brazil press group files criminal complaint against Bolsonaro for removing maskRIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Brazilian Press Association on Thursday filed a criminal complaint to the Supreme Court against President Jair Bolsonaro, after he took off his mask in a televised interview in which he announced he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Bolsonaro made his announcement on Tuesday. His illness is a potent symbol of his...
0
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:15

 Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus Bolsonaro announced his test results himself via Brazilian television on Tuesday. Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian President, via CNN Bolsonaro is the third known world leader to have contracted the coronavirus. The list includes U.K. Prime...

Jair Bolsonaro Jair Bolsonaro President of Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro now the 'poster boy' for dubious Covid-19 treatment

 After months of touting an unproven anti-malaria drug as a treatment for the new coronavirus, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is turning himself into a test..
WorldNews

Facebook removes false accounts linked to Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro

 Sao Paulo: Social media giant Facebook said Wednesday that it has removed dozens of accounts linked to supporters or employees of Brazilian President Jair..
WorldNews

Brazil: Bolsonaro reportedly uses homophobic slur to mock masks

 Top broadsheet says president taunted staffers wearing masks to protect against Covid-19 by claiming they were ‘for fairies’ One day after announcing he had..
WorldNews
Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as Brazil's coronavirus toll soars [Video]

Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as Brazil's coronavirus toll soars

Accusing WHO of 'ideological bias', Bolsonaro says he may follow US president's footsteps and leave the UN health body.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:43Published

Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

Covid-19: Bolivian president and Venezuelan Socialist Party leader test positive

 Bolivia’s interim president and Venezuela’s number two official have tested positive for coronavirus, days after Brazil’s president was hit by the..
WorldNews

LATAM Brasil files for bankruptcy protection in U.S. citing pandemic impact

 SAO PAULO, July 9 (Xinhua) -- LATAM Airlines Brasil, the second-largest carrier operating in Brazil, said Thursday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection..
WorldNews

Brazil bans fires in Amazon rainforest to meet investor demands to slow deforestation

 BRASILIA — Brazil’s government announced on Thursday it planned to ban setting fires in the Amazon for 120 days, in a meeting with global investors to..
WorldNews

LATAM Airlines adds $1.3 bln to bankruptcy financing proposal, Brazil unit seeks protection

 SANTIAGO — LATAM Airlines, the largest airline group in Latin America, said Thursday it had secured an additional $1.3 billion for its financing proposal..
WorldNews

Rio de Janeiro Rio de Janeiro Municipality in Southeast, Brazil

Brazil's president says hydroxychloroquine to cure his virus

 RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he is confident that he will swiftly recover from the new coronavirus thanks to treatment with..
WorldNews
Brazil: Coronavirus restrictions lifted in Rio, Sao Paulo [Video]

Brazil: Coronavirus restrictions lifted in Rio, Sao Paulo

Bars and restaurants in Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo have reopened after more than three months of restrictions.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:49Published
Catholics attend first mass in Rio since virus lockdown [Video]

Catholics attend first mass in Rio since virus lockdown

The devoted of the Catholic church welcomed the chance to attend a mass after almost three months praying and listening to ceremonies from home via social media.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

COVID-19: Brazil approves law requiring masks on streets, public transport

 Rio de Janeiro, Jul 4 (AP) Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro approved a law requiring masks on streets and in...
WorldNews

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

US Supreme Court rules half of Oklahoma is Native American land

 The justices decide an eastern swathe of the state should be recognised as part of a reservation.
BBC News

AP Top Stories July 9 P

 Here's the latest for Thursday, July 9th: More than 1.3 million Americans filed for unemployment; U.S. Supreme Court rules on Trump taxes; Seoul missing mayor..
USATODAY.com
Trump says SCOTUS rulings part of 'witch hunt' [Video]

Trump says SCOTUS rulings part of 'witch hunt'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday described two U.S. Supreme Court rulings concerning his financial records as a "hoax" and a "political witch hunt - the likes of which nobody's ever seen before."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

Supreme Court bottom line: Trump can be held accountable but not in time for the election

 The court affirmed that presidents are not above the law. That's a victory. But America needs much bigger reforms than these welcome but limited wins.
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court has mixed ruling on Trump tax cases

 The Supreme Court issued a mixed verdict Thursday on demands for President Donald Trump's financial records that will keep his tax returns, banking, and other..
USATODAY.com

Video of cabinet meeting puts Brazil's Bolsonaro under fire [Video]

Video of cabinet meeting puts Brazil's Bolsonaro under fire

Video is a key component of a criminal probe against Bolsonaro into allegations made by ex-Justice Minister Sergio Moro.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

Chief justice considering possibility of ethics code for Supreme Court, Kagan reveals

 U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. is considering whether to create an ethics code for Supreme Court justices, Justice Elena Kagan told…
ABA Journal Also reported by •NewsdayEurasia ReviewCNA

US Supreme Court rules half of Oklahoma is Native American land

 The justices decide an eastern swathe of the state should be recognised as part of a reservation.
BBC News Also reported by •NewsdayNewsy

