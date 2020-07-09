|
Brazil press group files criminal complaint against Bolsonaro for removing mask
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Brazilian Press Association on Thursday filed a criminal complaint to the Supreme Court against President Jair Bolsonaro, after he took off his mask in a televised interview in which he announced he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Bolsonaro made his announcement on Tuesday. His illness is a potent symbol of his...
Jair Bolsonaro President of Brazil
Jair Bolsonaro now the 'poster boy' for dubious Covid-19 treatmentAfter months of touting an unproven anti-malaria drug as a treatment for the new coronavirus, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is turning himself into a test..
WorldNews
Facebook removes false accounts linked to Brazil President Jair BolsonaroSao Paulo: Social media giant Facebook said Wednesday that it has removed dozens of accounts linked to supporters or employees of Brazilian President Jair..
WorldNews
Brazil: Bolsonaro reportedly uses homophobic slur to mock masksTop broadsheet says president taunted staffers wearing masks to protect against Covid-19 by claiming they were ‘for fairies’ One day after announcing he had..
WorldNews
Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as Brazil's coronavirus toll soars
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:43Published
Brazil Largest country in South America
Covid-19: Bolivian president and Venezuelan Socialist Party leader test positiveBolivia’s interim president and Venezuela’s number two official have tested positive for coronavirus, days after Brazil’s president was hit by the..
WorldNews
LATAM Brasil files for bankruptcy protection in U.S. citing pandemic impactSAO PAULO, July 9 (Xinhua) -- LATAM Airlines Brasil, the second-largest carrier operating in Brazil, said Thursday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection..
WorldNews
Brazil bans fires in Amazon rainforest to meet investor demands to slow deforestationBRASILIA — Brazil’s government announced on Thursday it planned to ban setting fires in the Amazon for 120 days, in a meeting with global investors to..
WorldNews
LATAM Airlines adds $1.3 bln to bankruptcy financing proposal, Brazil unit seeks protectionSANTIAGO — LATAM Airlines, the largest airline group in Latin America, said Thursday it had secured an additional $1.3 billion for its financing proposal..
WorldNews
Rio de Janeiro Municipality in Southeast, Brazil
Brazil's president says hydroxychloroquine to cure his virusRIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he is confident that he will swiftly recover from the new coronavirus thanks to treatment with..
WorldNews
Brazil: Coronavirus restrictions lifted in Rio, Sao Paulo
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:49Published
Catholics attend first mass in Rio since virus lockdown
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
COVID-19: Brazil approves law requiring masks on streets, public transportRio de Janeiro, Jul 4 (AP) Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro approved a law requiring masks on streets and in...
WorldNews
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
US Supreme Court rules half of Oklahoma is Native American landThe justices decide an eastern swathe of the state should be recognised as part of a reservation.
BBC News
AP Top Stories July 9 PHere's the latest for Thursday, July 9th: More than 1.3 million Americans filed for unemployment; U.S. Supreme Court rules on Trump taxes; Seoul missing mayor..
USATODAY.com
Trump says SCOTUS rulings part of 'witch hunt'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09Published
Supreme Court bottom line: Trump can be held accountable but not in time for the electionThe court affirmed that presidents are not above the law. That's a victory. But America needs much bigger reforms than these welcome but limited wins.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court has mixed ruling on Trump tax casesThe Supreme Court issued a mixed verdict Thursday on demands for President Donald Trump's financial records that will keep his tax returns, banking, and other..
USATODAY.com
