Brazil press group files criminal complaint against Bolsonaro for removing mask Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Brazilian Press Association on Thursday filed a criminal complaint to the Supreme Court against President Jair Bolsonaro , after he took off his mask in a televised interview in which he announced he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus . Bolsonaro made his announcement on Tuesday. His illness is a potent symbol of his...


