Related videos from verified sources Full story of Vikas Dubey's arrest: Ujjain police recount sequence of events



Madhya Pradesh police narrated the story of Vikas Dubey's arrest. Dubey, a notorious gangster from Kanpur, was shot dead in an encounter on Friday. He was shot after he tried to escape following an.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:27 Published 1 hour ago Vikas Dubey's body taken for post-mortem



Body of gangster Vikas Dubey was taken for post mortem in Kanpur. Main accused of Kanpur shootout was killed in encounter earlier today (July 10). He received three bullet injuries on the chest and one.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published 1 hour ago Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter while being taken to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh | Oneindia News



In an unprecedented turn of events, soon after his arrest..notorious Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter after a road accident on Friday morning while being taken to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:32 Published 5 hours ago

Related news from verified sources MP Congress suspicious, demands judicial inquiry into Vikas Dubey's arrest Madhya Pradesh Congress is eyeing the arrest of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey with suspicion. Soon after his arrest by the state police from Mahakal temple...

IndiaTimes 21 hours ago





