WWII-era planes make flyby in honor of late singer Vera Lynn

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Katherine Jenkins campaigns for commemorative statue of Dame Vera Lynn



Katherine Jenkins has called for a statue to be erected in honour of the late Dame Vera Lynn, and thinks the monument should be placed by the white cliffs of Dover. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:24 Published 6 days ago Dame Vera Lynn ‘defined the soul of a nation’



Dame Vera Lynn was an “absolute figurehead of Britain” according to a music industry boss who worked with the late singer. Interview with Dickon Stainer, president and CEO of Global Classics & Jazz.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published 3 weeks ago Matt Hancock pays tribute to Dame Vera Lynn



Health Secretary Matt Hancock uses the opening of the daily Coronavirus press briefing to pay tribute to Dame Vera Lynn, who died today aged 103.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:28 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this