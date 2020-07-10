WWII-era planes make flyby in honor of late singer Vera Lynn
Friday, 10 July 2020 () LONDON (AP) — World War II-era aircraft flew over the late singer Vera Lynn’s village in southeastern England on Friday, offering a final tribute to the “Forces’ Sweetheart” who buoyed the morale of Britain during the conflict and beyond. The planes flew past Lynn’s beloved village of Ditchling, where crowds lined the narrow streets to […]
To mark the sad occasion of the funeral of Dame Vera Lynn this week, a new illustration was projected onto the iconic White Cliffs of Dover to honour the life of the “Forces’ Sweetheart”, who passed away on 18th June 2020, at the age of 103.