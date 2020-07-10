Global  
 

WWII-era planes make flyby in honor of late singer Vera Lynn

Seattle Times Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — World War II-era aircraft flew over the late singer Vera Lynn’s village in southeastern England on Friday, offering a final tribute to the “Forces’ Sweetheart” who buoyed the morale of Britain during the conflict and beyond. The planes flew past Lynn’s beloved village of Ditchling, where crowds lined the narrow streets to […]
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Projection on the White Cliffs of Dover in honour of Dame Vera Lynn

Projection on the White Cliffs of Dover in honour of Dame Vera Lynn 00:45

 To mark the sad occasion of the funeral of Dame Vera Lynn this week, a new illustration was projected onto the iconic White Cliffs of Dover to honour the life of the “Forces’ Sweetheart”, who passed away on 18th June 2020, at the age of 103.

