|
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: NFL players' return to action amid coronavirus pandemic 'does not seem like a risk worth taking'
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
NFL training camps open in less than three weeks, but Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith said playing "does not seem like a risk worth taking."
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donovan Smith American football offensive tackle
National Football League Professional American football league
Prosecutors Drop Felony Charges Against 87 Breonna Taylor Protesters in KentuckyThe Jefferson County attorney will expunge the charge from the records of an N.F.L. player, a reality TV star and 85 others who gathered this week on the..
NYTimes.com
Dan Snyder, owner of Washington's NFL team, responds to sexual harassment claims against franchise, vows changeDan Snyder, owner of Washington's NFL team, says sexual harassment claims against club have "strengthened my commitment to setting a new culture."
USATODAY.com
NFL releases statement addressing allegations vs. Washington team: 'Contrary to the NFL's values'The NFL said early Friday "These matters as reported are serious, disturbing and contrary to the NFL's values," in regards to the allegations.
USATODAY.com
Fifteen former female employees of Washington NFL team allege sexual harassment in workplace, per reportWomen describe toxic culture where team executives consistently made inappropriate remarks and unwanted advances.
USATODAY.com
Veteran NFL play-by-play announcer Larry Michael stepping down in WashingtonLongtime Washington announcer Larry Michael steps down after 16 years as NFL team's radio play-by-play voice.
USATODAY.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Football League franchise in Tampa, Florida
NFL star Tom Brady adapting to new life in Tampa Bay in ‘unique times’
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:35Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this