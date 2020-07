You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Baltimore City Council Calls On Atlas Restaurant Group To Drop Dress Code



The Baltimore City Council on Monday passed a resolution calling on Atlas Restaurant Group to eliminate its dress codes at its restaurants in the wake of another dress code-related incident at one of.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:25 Published 3 days ago Plano Mayor Disappointed Council Didn't Adopt Mask Mandate



The Plano City Council made wearing masks a recommendation, not a mandate. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:16 Published 1 week ago Tucson City leaders suspend controversial 'police interference' law



Mayor and Council could repeal controversial 'police interference' law next week Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 01:49 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this