Trump threatens to pull tax exemption for schools, colleges

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
In his push to get schools and colleges to reopen this fall, President Donald Trump is again taking aim at their finances, this time threatening their tax-exempt status. Trump said on Twitter on Friday he was ordering the Treasury Department to re-examine the tax-exempt status of schools that he says provide “radical indoctrination” instead of […]
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Schools 'must fully open': White House

Schools 'must fully open': White House 03:36

 Top Trump administration health and education officials on Wednesday pushed for schools to 'fully open' in the fall with CDC Director Robert Redfield saying it would be 'very disappointing' to him if schools used the CDC guidelines as a rationale not to reopen.

