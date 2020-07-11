Trump threatens to pull tax exemption for schools, colleges
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () In his push to get schools and colleges to reopen this fall, President Donald Trump is again taking aim at their finances, this time threatening their tax-exempt status. Trump said on Twitter on Friday he was ordering the Treasury Department to re-examine the tax-exempt status of schools that he says provide “radical indoctrination” instead of […]
Top Trump administration health and education officials on Wednesday pushed for schools to 'fully open' in the fall with CDC Director Robert Redfield saying it would be 'very disappointing' to him if schools used the CDC guidelines as a rationale not to reopen.
