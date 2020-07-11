Trump threatens to pull tax exemption for schools, colleges

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources California Officials React To President Trump's Continued Call For Schools To Reopen



Anne Makovec reports on President Trump continuing threats to cut off funding to schools that don't reopen for in-person learning (7-10-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:33 Published 9 hours ago Biden Outlines His $700 Billion Economic-Revival Plan



Biden Outlines His $700 Billion Economic-Revival Plan The former vice president laid out the plan on Thursday. Under the "Buy American" plan, the federal government would spend $400 billion over four.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:04 Published 11 hours ago Education leaders respond to President Trump's pressure to reopen schools



As President Donald Trump pressures schools to reopen this fall or risk losing federal funds, school districts have been working around the clock to finalize plans for fall amidst ever-changing.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:59 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this