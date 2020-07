Jada, Will Smith reveal marriage trouble on show

Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

With their marriage under social-media scrutiny, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith reaffirmed their commitment to each other as Pinkett Smith admitted to having a relationship with musician August Alsina when she and Smith were separated. In a one-on-one conversation Friday on Pinkett Smith’s series ‘ Red Table Talk ’, she said she was reluctantly discussing Alsina’s reported comments because of...