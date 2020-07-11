Jada, Will Smith reveal marriage trouble on show

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Claims Of Open Affair



Jada Pinkett Smith is shutting down singer August Alsina's claims that he and the Red Table Talk host had a years-long affair, and that her husband, Will Smith, supposedly gave his blessing for the extramarital relations. Alsina revealed details regarding the rumored affair during an interview on The Breakfast Club radio show with Angela Yee.

