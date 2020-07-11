Global  
 

Jada, Will Smith reveal marriage trouble on show

WorldNews Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Jada, Will Smith reveal marriage trouble on showWith their marriage under social-media scrutiny, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith reaffirmed their commitment to each other as Pinkett Smith admitted to having a relationship with musician August Alsina when she and Smith were separated. In a one-on-one conversation Friday on Pinkett Smith’s series ‘Red Table Talk’, she said she was reluctantly discussing Alsina’s reported comments because of...
Jada Pinkett Smith tells Will Smith of her 'relationship'

 Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were talking on her Facebook chat show Red Table Talk.
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith confirm previous split, reveal details of August Alsina relationship

 Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith came to the Red Table to address questions around Smith and August Alsina's alleged affair.
August Alsina gave Jada Pinkett Smith a 'courtesy call' before going public with affair claims [Video]

August Alsina gave Jada Pinkett Smith a 'courtesy call' before going public with affair claims

August Alsina claims he warned Jada Pinkett Smith that he was going public about their alleged affair and says "everyone got courtesy calls time in advance".

Startup Backed by Jay-Z Is Helping Ethereum Devs Build Apps, Here’s How

 A Jay-Z and Will Smith-backed startup announced the rollout of a new software suite yesterday, allowing blockchain developers to enjoy a more streamlined dev..
Trending: Jada Pinkett Smith denies claims she had affair with August Alsina, Sia becomes a grandmother and Cardi B denies steal [Video]

Trending: Jada Pinkett Smith denies claims she had affair with August Alsina, Sia becomes a grandmother and Cardi B denies steal

In case you missed it here's what's trending right now...

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Claims Of Open Affair [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Claims Of Open Affair

Jada Pinkett Smith is shutting down singer August Alsina's claims that he and the Red Table Talk host had a years-long affair, and that her husband, Will Smith, supposedly gave his blessing for the extramarital relations. Alsina revealed details regarding the rumored affair during an interview on The Breakfast Club radio show with Angela Yee.

