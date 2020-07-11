Tanzania’s ruling party nominates president to run again



A small team of Tanzanian miners discovered the largest tanzanite stones in the country's history. Saniniu Laizer, 52, a Maasai miner, and his team found the two stones weighing 20.4 pounds and 11.3 pounds. According to CNN, the stones were found at Mererani hill in the country's northern Manyara region. Lazier sold the stones to the government for 7.7 billion Tanzanian shillings or $3.3 million. Tanzanites have a blue or deep violet color and can only be found in Tanzania. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970 A Fossil of a Rare Dinosaur has Been Identified in Australia



Five years after the discovery of a pterosaur fossil, a PhD student in Australia noticed that it had been mislabeled and that it actually belonged to a rare dinosaur called Elaphrosaurus. Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 01:05 Published on January 1, 1970 Tanzania COVID-19 response: Government accused of a coverup



Tanzania's government is accused of sending out false messaging about COVID-19 and covering up a crisis. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:31 Published on January 1, 1970 Dairy-rich diet may lower risks of diabetes, high blood pressure



A recent study links eating at least two daily servings of dairy to lower cluster of factors that heighten cardiovascular disease risk (metabolic syndrome).The observed associations were strongest for full-fat dairy products, the findings indicated.The study was published online in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research and Care.To see whether these associations might also be found in a broader range of countries, the researchers drew on people taking part in the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study.Participants were all aged between 35 and 70 and came from 21 countries: Argentina; Bangladesh; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; India; Iran; Malaysia; Palestine; Pakistan; Philippines, Poland; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; Sweden; Tanzania; Turkey; United Arab Emirates; and Zimbabwe.Usual dietary intake over the previous 12 months was assessed by means of Food Frequency Questionnaires. Dairy products included milk, yoghurt, yoghurt drinks, cheese and dishes prepared with dairy products, and were classified as full or low fat (1-2 per cent).Butter and cream were assessed separately as these are not commonly eaten in some of the countries studied.Information on personal medical history, use of prescription medicines, educational attainment, smoking and measurements of weight, height, waist circumference, blood pressure and fasting blood glucose were also collected. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on January 1, 1970

John Magufuli President of Tanzania

