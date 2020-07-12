|
Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, his son and two other family members have tested positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, a government minister said Sunday. The Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital said that Amitabh Bachchan was in stable condition with mild symptoms in an isolation unit....
