Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Abhishek Bachchan tests positive of COVID-19



Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has also been tested positive for COVID-19. Abhishek tweeted the information on his Twitter handle and informed that his father and him both have been tested positive for coronavirus. "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

