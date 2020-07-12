Global  
 

Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Sunday, 12 July 2020
Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, his son and two other family members have tested positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, a government minister said Sunday. The Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital said that Amitabh Bachchan was in stable condition with mild symptoms in an isolation unit....
News video: Amitabh Bachchan stable with mild COVID symptoms

Amitabh Bachchan stable with mild COVID symptoms 01:11

 Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. He tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. His son and actor Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive.

Sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrived at 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested COVID-19 positive and both were admitted to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital.

Massive fanbase of Amitabh Bachchan is in worry after actor tested COVID-19 positive. Fans performed puja at temple in Bhopal for his recovery. Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive and admitted to hospital. Veteran actor is in stable condition with mild symptoms.

As sports return, experts fear leagues will use up scarce COVID-19 testing resources

 NBA, MLB and MLS are using an estimated 19,000 COVID-19 tests per week, but say they are taking steps to avoid burdening a fragile infrastructure.
Up to 800 people can attend each day as organisers say they will take every precaution to combat Covid-19

With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy recovery. On social media platforms, mostly Twitter and Instagram, actors including Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ritiesh Deshmukh sent in their prayers and wishes. This came after the Senior Bachchan, 77, tweeted to millions of his followers: "I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited."

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus

 Bachchan’s son Abhishek has also tested positive for the virus, and both are in hospital Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan says he has tested positive for..
Bollywood singer Kailash Kher on July 11 prayed for the speedy recovery of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. He said that the whole world is praying for him, and spread joy in nation after completing the quarantine time.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has also been tested positive for COVID-19. Abhishek tweeted the information on his Twitter handle and informed that his father and him both have been tested positive for coronavirus. "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation sealed bungalow of veteran actress Rekha after her staff tested positive for coronavirus. Her bungalow 'Sea Springs' is located at Bandra bandstand area of Mumbai.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms. Amitabh is currently admitted to Nanavati hospital's isolation unit. Amitabh tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The 77-year-old actor..

As the prayers and best wishes to a quick recovery pour in, The latest update is that Bollywood actor Amitabh Bacchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit at..

Bollywood wishes Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from Covid-19. Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor & several others took to Twitter sending their support and prayers. Big B..

 Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus, the actor announced on Twitter."I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .....
 Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus, the actor announced on Twitter."I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .....
Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19 Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, his son and two other family members have tested positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai, India’s financial and...
