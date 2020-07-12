Global  
 

Palace player Zaha racially abused; 12-year-old arrested

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested by police after Crystal Palace player Wilfried Zaha highlighted racist abuse he received ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match at Aston Villa. Zaha posted the screenshots on Twitter with the message: “Woke up to this today.” The racist messages and imagery referencing Zaha being Black were […]
12-year-old arrested over racial abuse targeted at Wilfried Zaha

 West Midlands Police have arrested a 12-year-old boy after Crystal Palace footballer Wilfried Zaha was targeted with online racial abuse on Sunday morning.
Independent


