|
Palace player Zaha racially abused; 12-year-old arrested
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested by police after Crystal Palace player Wilfried Zaha highlighted racist abuse he received ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match at Aston Villa. Zaha posted the screenshots on Twitter with the message: “Woke up to this today.” The racist messages and imagery referencing Zaha being Black were […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this