Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough, Elvis Presley's grandson, dies at 27

USATODAY.com Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Benjamin Keough, the son of actress Lisa Marie Presley and the grandson of Elvis Presley, has died at 27.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lisa Marie Presley Lisa Marie Presley American singer-song-writer and daughter of Elvis Presley


Elvis Presley Elvis Presley American singer and actor

Today in History for July 5th

 Highlights of this day in history: Elvis Presley holds his first major recording session; Birth of the bikini; Enron's Kenneth Lay dies; Arthur Ashe wins at..
USATODAY.com
Elvis Presley's jockstrap for sale [Video]

Elvis Presley's jockstrap for sale

Elvis Presley's "used" and "worn" jockstrap is up for sale for almost £30,000.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:00Published
Elvis Presley's Graceland estate set to reopen [Video]

Elvis Presley's Graceland estate set to reopen

The iconic Graceland estate is set to reopen after being closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:04Published

Tweets about this

FilmNewsNos

Film News Nostalgia 🎬MOVIE HISTORY: 18 years ago today, July 12, 2002, the movie ‘Reign of Fire’ opened in theaters! #ChristianBale… https://t.co/CK8kDcMiq2 9 seconds ago

madonnaveroni16

queen 🤍 RT @Madonna_Today: Today in Madonna History: July 12, 1986 https://t.co/CP3Y09rGL6 11 seconds ago

judy_ewell

Judy E 🇺🇸 {⭐️}🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @OnlyGod4ever: What happened July 11 in Military History? 1798   Congress reactivates the USMC, disbanded in 1784 Who was born. 1767   … 35 seconds ago

FilmNewsNos

Film News Nostalgia 🎬MOVIE HISTORY: 24 years ago today, July 12, 1996, the movie ‘Courage Under Fire’ opened in theaters!… https://t.co/gYHv8J0lzD 1 minute ago

FilmNewsNos

Film News Nostalgia 🎬MOVIE HISTORY: 29 years ago today, July 12, 1991, the movie ‘Regarding Henry’ opened in theaters! #HarrisonFord… https://t.co/iYlcZZRbPI 3 minutes ago

FilmNewsNos

Film News Nostalgia 🎬MOVIE HISTORY: 18 years ago today, July 12, 2002, the movie ‘Halloween: Resurrection’ opened in theaters!… https://t.co/KAmnhQ0CKx 4 minutes ago

SophieCoberly

Sophie Coberly RT @FilmNewsNos: 🎬MOVIE HISTORY: 48 years ago today, July 12, 1972, the movie ‘Now You See Him, Now You Don’t’ opened in theaters! #KurtRu… 4 minutes ago

Todd4State

Todd4State RT @BSmile: 25 Years Ago Today: Chicago #WhiteSox slugger Frank "The Big Hurt" Thomas hammers a HR vs. Cincinnati #Reds pitcher John Smiley… 5 minutes ago