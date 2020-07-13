Global  
 

21 People Are Injured in Navy Ship Fire in San Diego

Seattle Times Monday, 13 July 2020
At least 21 people were injured when a fire and an explosion broke out Sunday on a U.S. Navy warship that was docked in San Diego, causing heavy damage and posing unique hazards for firefighters, officials said. The ship, the USS Bonhomme Richard, had been docked at the U.S. naval base when the fire was […]
Video credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Fires on board Navy ships are a rare occurrence

Fires on board Navy ships are a rare occurrence 02:27

 Fires aboard Navy vessels are a rare occurrence considering the training that goes into prevent such events from happening.

