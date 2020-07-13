21 People Are Injured in Navy Ship Fire in San Diego
Monday, 13 July 2020 () At least 21 people were injured when a fire and an explosion broke out Sunday on a U.S. Navy warship that was docked in San Diego, causing heavy damage and posing unique hazards for firefighters, officials said. The ship, the USS Bonhomme Richard, had been docked at the U.S. naval base when the fire was […]
Several US sailors suffered injuries following an apparent explosion and fire on a naval ship in San Deigo, California on Sunday, US media reported citing the US Navy. Authorities were working to put..