|
Hundreds still battling Navy Ship fire in Calif.
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Hundreds of sailors are fighting to save a burning Navy warship docked in San Diego. The USS Bonhomme Richard caught fire on Sunday and has sent acrid smoke over downtown. (July 14)
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Naval ship Military ship used by a navy
California State in the western United States
Naya Rivera: Glee star died of accidental drowning, California officials sayHer body was found several days after she went missing last week during a boating trip with her son.
BBC News
Masks, camera, action! Film crews slowly restart
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:48Published
Coronavirus Live: Updates From Around the GlobeCalifornia, Florida and Texas together recorded at least 30,000 new cases on Monday. Prime Minister Boris that people in England would be required to wear masks..
NYTimes.com
California Man Is Accused of Driving Into a Crowd of Black PeopleProsecutors charged Dennis Wyman with assault, saying he hit an off-duty security guard with his car in Torrance, Calif., last month.
NYTimes.com
California business owners stunned by new order
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38Published
Navy Military branch for naval warfare
Fire burns on Navy ship in San Diego, dozens hurtFirefighters are still battling a blaze that broke out on a Navy combat ship in San Diego and injured at least 57 people. The fire started Sunday morning aboard..
USATODAY.com
Fire aboard U.S. Navy warship injures 21
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:11Published
Blaze continues to rage on USS Bonhomme Richard nearly 24 hours after the fire; nearly 60 injuredThe Navy's USS Bonhomme Richard continued to burn in San Diego on Monday and nearly 60 sailors and firefighter have been injured.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories July 13 AHere's the latest for Monday July 13th: 15,000 coronavirus cases in Florida in one day; Explosion and fire on Navy ship; Search for Naya Rivera continues; NFL..
USATODAY.com
San Diego City in Southern California, United States
What Counties are Closed in California? Newsom Rolls Back ReopeningTuesday: The governor announced that many businesses must close once again. Also: Los Angeles and San Diego schools will be online-only in the fall.
NYTimes.com
AP Top Stories July 14 AHere's the latest for Tuesday July 14th: Texas holds primary runoff as coronavirus rates surge; Navy ship fire in San Diego prompts new worries; 5 shot in NYC;..
USATODAY.com
U.S. warship burning for a second day
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:26Published
U.S. war ship burning for a second day
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this