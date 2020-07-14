Global  
 

Hundreds still battling Navy Ship fire in Calif.

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Hundreds of sailors are fighting to save a burning Navy warship docked in San Diego. The USS Bonhomme Richard caught fire on Sunday and has sent acrid smoke over downtown. (July 14)
 
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire

Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire 00:43

 [NFA] The U.S. Navy said 18 sailors were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Naval ship Military ship used by a navy


California State in the western United States

Naya Rivera: Glee star died of accidental drowning, California officials say

 Her body was found several days after she went missing last week during a boating trip with her son.
BBC News
Masks, camera, action! Film crews slowly restart [Video]

Masks, camera, action! Film crews slowly restart

Film crews are tentatively resuming production in California with state-designated safety protocols in place. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:48Published

Coronavirus Live: Updates From Around the Globe

 California, Florida and Texas together recorded at least 30,000 new cases on Monday. Prime Minister Boris that people in England would be required to wear masks..
NYTimes.com

California Man Is Accused of Driving Into a Crowd of Black People

 Prosecutors charged Dennis Wyman with assault, saying he hit an off-duty security guard with his car in Torrance, Calif., last month.
NYTimes.com
California business owners stunned by new order [Video]

California business owners stunned by new order

As California dramatically rolled back efforts to reopen its economy on Wednesday, some business owners were stunned to learn they'd once again have to close their doors. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published

Navy Military branch for naval warfare

Fire burns on Navy ship in San Diego, dozens hurt

 Firefighters are still battling a blaze that broke out on a Navy combat ship in San Diego and injured at least 57 people. The fire started Sunday morning aboard..
USATODAY.com
Fire aboard U.S. Navy warship injures 21 [Video]

Fire aboard U.S. Navy warship injures 21

[NFA] The blaze may have coincided with an explosion below decks of a navy amphibious assault vessel docked in San Diego. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:11Published

Blaze continues to rage on USS Bonhomme Richard nearly 24 hours after the fire; nearly 60 injured

 The Navy's USS Bonhomme Richard continued to burn in San Diego on Monday and nearly 60 sailors and firefighter have been injured.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories July 13 A

 Here's the latest for Monday July 13th: 15,000 coronavirus cases in Florida in one day; Explosion and fire on Navy ship; Search for Naya Rivera continues; NFL..
USATODAY.com

San Diego City in Southern California, United States

What Counties are Closed in California? Newsom Rolls Back Reopening

 Tuesday: The governor announced that many businesses must close once again. Also: Los Angeles and San Diego schools will be online-only in the fall.
NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories July 14 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday July 14th: Texas holds primary runoff as coronavirus rates surge; Navy ship fire in San Diego prompts new worries; 5 shot in NYC;..
USATODAY.com
U.S. warship burning for a second day [Video]

U.S. warship burning for a second day

Hundreds of firefighters battled through a second day from the air, land and water on Monday to save a U.S. war vessel swept by flames while moored at a San Diego shipyard, as the number of sailors and civilians injured in the blaze rose to nearly 60. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:26Published
U.S. war ship burning for a second day [Video]

U.S. war ship burning for a second day

Hundreds of firefighters battled through a second day from the air, land and water on Monday to save a U.S. war vessel swept by flames while moored at a San Diego shipyard, as the number of sailors and civilians injured in the blaze rose to nearly 60. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published

Progress being made as crews continue to battle Navy ship fire [Video]

Progress being made as crews continue to battle Navy ship fire

Navy officials Tuesday said crews are making progress in fighting a fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:02Published
17 Sailors, 4 Civilians Injured As Crews Battle Fire At San Diego-Based Navy Ship [Video]

17 Sailors, 4 Civilians Injured As Crews Battle Fire At San Diego-Based Navy Ship

Seventeen sailors and four civilians are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries Sunday from a fire burning on the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, U.S. Navy officials said.

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 02:49Published
More Than 20 Injured In Navy Ship Fire In Dan Diego [Video]

More Than 20 Injured In Navy Ship Fire In Dan Diego

Laura Podesta reports a fire erupted on the docked ship on Sunday and may burn for several more days.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:17Published

