Hundreds still battling Navy Ship fire in Calif.

U.S. warship burning for a second day



Hundreds of firefighters battled through a second day from the air, land and water on Monday to save a U.S. war vessel swept by flames while moored at a San Diego shipyard, as the number of sailors and civilians injured in the blaze rose to nearly 60. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:26 Published on January 1, 1970