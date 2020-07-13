Tax Day deals and freebies are almost non-existent after tax deadline moved to July due to COVID-19

Krispy Kreme Giveway Just Days Away



Business Insider reports that Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts for five days straight, from June 1 to June 5. The chain is extending National Doughnut Day to National Doughnut Week for the first time. "National Doughnut Day is one of our favorite holidays to celebrate." "With days starting to blur together, we want to make sure it's easier than ever for fans to participate," said Krispy Kreme CMO Dave Skena.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970