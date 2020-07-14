Global  
 

Bryshere Gray of 'Empire' arrested after wife alleges she was assaulted, strangled

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Bryshere Gray, an actor from "Empire," has been arrested after his wife claimed he assaulted and strangled her at their home in Goodyear, Arizona.
