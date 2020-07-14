|
Bryshere Gray of 'Empire' arrested after wife alleges she was assaulted, strangled
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Bryshere Gray, an actor from "Empire," has been arrested after his wife claimed he assaulted and strangled her at their home in Goodyear, Arizona.
