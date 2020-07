Italy returns stolen Banksy to France on Bastille Day Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

ROME (AP) — Italy on Tuesday returned to France a stolen artwork by British artist Banksy that was painted as a tribute to the victims of the 2015 Paris attacks at the Bataclan music hall. The chief prosecutor in charge of the investigation, Michele Renzo, told the French ambassador that it was significant that the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this