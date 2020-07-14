Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Patriots QB Cam Newton discusses challenges, opportunity of replacing Tom Brady

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
In a YouTube video, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton describes the possibility of replacing Tom Brady as "the elephant in the room."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Cam Newton Cam Newton American football quarterback


New England Patriots New England Patriots National Football League franchise in Foxborough, Massachusetts

NFL star Tom Brady adapting to new life in Tampa Bay in ‘unique times’ [Video]

NFL star Tom Brady adapting to new life in Tampa Bay in ‘unique times’

Tom Brady has admitted the coronavirus pandemic has made it more difficult for him to adjust to life in Tampa Bay after he brought to an end his 20-year association with the New England Patriots earlier this year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:35Published

Tom Brady Tom Brady American football quarterback

John Krasinski's "Some Good News" Headed to ViacomCBS, Tom Brady Docuseries Coming to ESPN & More | THR News [Video]

John Krasinski's "Some Good News" Headed to ViacomCBS, Tom Brady Docuseries Coming to ESPN & More | THR News

John Krasinski's "Some Good News" is leaving YouTube and headed to ViacomCBS., a Tom Brady docuseries will follow 'The Last Dance' at ESPN and Lori Loughlin and her husband agree to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:05Published

YouTube YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google

Banksy creates coronavirus-related artwork on London Underground tube carriage [Video]

Banksy creates coronavirus-related artwork on London Underground tube carriage

Banksy has sprayed the inside of a London Underground tube carriage with messages about the spread of coronavirus.The street artist uploaded a 59-second video, captioned “If you don’t mask – you don’t get” to his Instagram and YouTube pages on Tuesday afternoon.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Pregnant YouTuber and influencer Nicole Thea dead at 24

 Tens of thousands of fans mourn her passing, noting she had a bright future ahead of her British social media influencer and YouTube star, Nicole Thea, has died...
WorldNews

'Our hearts are broken': Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea dies at 24, family says

 Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea has died at 24, her family stated on her Instagram page, writing, "We are struggling to cope."
USATODAY.com
'God blessed me with good looks': Ringo Starr at 80 [Video]

'God blessed me with good looks': Ringo Starr at 80

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr ventured out in Beverly Hills on his 80th birthday on Tuesday (July 7) to wish the world 'peace and love', in what has become an annual ritual. Instead of an annual concert, Starr has gathered his friends together for an online performance called 'Ringo's Big Birthday Show', available on YouTube and AXS later on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published

Related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe: Tom Brady's dramatic impact in free agency was due to Pat's lack of succession plan [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Tom Brady's dramatic impact in free agency was due to Pat's lack of succession plan

During The Athletic’s anonymous agent survey on NFL offseason signings, one agent said all of a sudden the Buccaneers are good and the Patriots are bad mostly because of Tom Brady leaving for Tampa...

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:08Published
Cousin Sal doesn't think Cam Newton will lead the Patriots to win the AFC East this season [Video]

Cousin Sal doesn't think Cam Newton will lead the Patriots to win the AFC East this season

With the addition of Cam Newton, the New England Patriots' odds to win the AFC East went up to +105. Hear if the Lock It In crew thinks that the Patriots will win the AFC East this season.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:05Published
Train Like Tom Brady [Video]

Train Like Tom Brady

Now available in paperback! The first book by Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady—the 6-time Super Bowl champion who is still reaching unimaginable heights of..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 00:15Published

Related news from verified sources

YouTube Studio for Android now has a dark mode

 Despite the fact that the standalone YouTube app has had the feature for quite some time now, the official YouTube Studio app now has its own dark mode...
9to5Google Also reported by •Mid-Day

Austrian far-right activist Martin Sellner's YouTube account 'terminated'

 The leader of the far-right organization Identitarian Movement contravened YouTube's hate speech policies, according to Google, the platform's owner. Martin...
Deutsche Welle

Meet the 33 insiders who wield the most power at YouTube

Meet the 33 insiders who wield the most power at YouTube ** · *Google's YouTube is the world's biggest online video company, and it's making a bigger push into TV and streaming.* · *YouTube made $15 billion in...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

pinkgrad13

BLACK LIVES MATTER ✊🏾 RT @USATODAY: "Our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened," Nicole Thea's family wrote in an Instagra… 58 minutes ago