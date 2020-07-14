New Patriots QB Cam Newton discusses challenges, opportunity of replacing Tom Brady

'God blessed me with good looks': Ringo Starr at 80



Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr ventured out in Beverly Hills on his 80th birthday on Tuesday (July 7) to wish the world 'peace and love', in what has become an annual ritual. Instead of an annual concert, Starr has gathered his friends together for an online performance called 'Ringo's Big Birthday Show', available on YouTube and AXS later on Tuesday.

