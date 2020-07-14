Burger King addresses climate change by changing cows' diets
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () Burger King is staging an intervention with its cows. The chain has rebalanced the diet of some of the cows by adding lemon grass in a bid to limit bovines contributions to climate change. By tweaking their diet, Burger King said Tuesday that it believes it can reduce a cows' daily methane emissions by about 33%. Cows emit methane as a by-product of their digestion, and that has...
A burger bar customer was shocked after allegedly seeing a caterpillar crawling on her lettuce.
Julie Nicholas ordered a burger at popular fast-food chain Burger King in Shrewsbury, England on June 24.
At first, she thought it was a maggot that is crawling on her food but when she complained to...
A herd of cows licking a cat was a head-turning sight on this farm outside Kiev, Ukraine. Sergey Vasilevich was surprised to see several affectionate dairy cows grooming a random ginger cat through the..