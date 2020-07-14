Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Burger King addresses climate change by changing cows' diets

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Burger King addresses climate change by changing cows' dietsBurger King is staging an intervention with its cows. The chain has rebalanced the diet of some of the cows by adding lemon grass in a bid to limit bovines contributions to climate change. By tweaking their diet, Burger King said Tuesday that it believes it can reduce a cows' daily methane emissions by about 33%. Cows emit methane as a by-product of their digestion, and that has...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: UK woman claims she found caterpillar in her Burger King meal

UK woman claims she found caterpillar in her Burger King meal 00:15

 A burger bar customer was shocked after allegedly seeing a caterpillar crawling on her lettuce. Julie Nicholas ordered a burger at popular fast-food chain Burger King in Shrewsbury, England on June 24. At first, she thought it was a maggot that is crawling on her food but when she complained to...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Burger King Burger King Global chain of hamburger fast food restaurants headquartered in Florida

National French Fry Day 2020: Get free fries at McDonald's and deals at Burger King, KFC, Checkers on Monday

 McDonald's is giving away free fries Monday for National French Fry Day.. Other restaurants with fry deals include KFC, Checkers and White Castle.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Burger King goes the extra mile to celebrate Pride [Video]

Burger King goes the extra mile to celebrate Pride

It’s typical throughout the month of June to see companies and corporations use rainbow-themed logos in honor of Pride.but Burger King Mexico just told everyone to hold its beer, because it’s going..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:00Published
Burger King Cooks Up Ad Over Tesla's Autopilot Mistake [Video]

Burger King Cooks Up Ad Over Tesla's Autopilot Mistake

Burger King turned Tesla’s apparent autopilot glitch into a marketing opportunity. Burger King turned Tesla's apparent autopilot glitch into a marketing..

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published
Cows licking cat is an interspecies tongue bath [Video]

Cows licking cat is an interspecies tongue bath

A herd of cows licking a cat was a head-turning sight on this farm outside Kiev, Ukraine. Sergey Vasilevich was surprised to see several affectionate dairy cows grooming a random ginger cat through the..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Burger King addresses climate change by changing cows' diets

Burger King addresses climate change by changing cows' diets Burger King is staging an intervention with its cows. The chain has rebalanced the diet of some of the cows by adding lemon grass in a bid to limit bovines...
WorldNews Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesHereford TimesNewsdayUSATODAY.comBBC News

Burger QUEER, McDonald's pushing black trans propaganda on customers

 (Natural News) In celebration of gay pride, Burger King recently altered its name and logo in several Hispanic markets to depict a Burger Queer wearing a...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •BBC News

Burger King could be forced to permanently shut one in ten UK outlets

 Burger King UK’s boss has warned that up to 1,600 jobs could be lost as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Hereford TimesNewsdayMotley FoolBBC News

Tweets about this