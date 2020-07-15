Global  
 

Sunshine State beckons for Aussie sports amid coronavirus

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s so-called Sunshine State continues to be a safe haven for professional sports in the country because of its relatively strong success in dealing with the coronavirus. Six Melbourne-area Australian Football League teams have already been relocated temporarily to Queensland because of a spike in COVID-19 infections in Victoria state and […]
