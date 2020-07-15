|
French tourism gets boost as Disneyland Paris partially reopens
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
The French tourist industry received a further boost today with the partial reopening of Disneyland Paris and the opening up of the top floor of the Eiffel Tower. Disneyland Paris, Europe’s most frequented theme park resort, is partially...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Disneyland Paris Theme park resort in France owned by The Walt Disney Company
Eiffel Tower Tower located on the Champ de Mars in Paris, France
