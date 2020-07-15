French tourism gets boost as Disneyland Paris partially reopens

Nine-year-old runs from London to Paris and rows the Channel at home for the NHS



A nine-year-old has successfully run the distance from Big Ben to the Eiffel Tower at home to raise money for the NHS – and says he might cycle the return trip next week. Josh Hall from Blean, Kent, also crossed the Channel on a rowing machine as part of his 341km (212-mile) virtual journey from London to Paris – which culminated with him jogging up and down his stairs to climb atop the French capital’s famous tower. He started the challenge on April 16, running 6km (3.7 miles) per day over three sessions in his garden and in local green areas, completing the trip 75 days later on June 30.

