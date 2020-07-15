Global  
 

French tourism gets boost as Disneyland Paris partially reopens

Wednesday, 15 July 2020
French tourism gets boost as Disneyland Paris partially reopensThe French tourist industry received a further boost today with the partial reopening of Disneyland Paris and the opening up of the top floor of the Eiffel Tower. Disneyland Paris, Europe’s most frequented theme park resort, is partially...
Nine-year-old runs from London to Paris and rows the Channel at home for the NHS [Video]

Nine-year-old runs from London to Paris and rows the Channel at home for the NHS

A nine-year-old has successfully run the distance from Big Ben to the Eiffel Tower at home to raise money for the NHS – and says he might cycle the return trip next week. Josh Hall from Blean, Kent, also crossed the Channel on a rowing machine as part of his 341km (212-mile) virtual journey from London to Paris – which culminated with him jogging up and down his stairs to climb atop the French capital’s famous tower. He started the challenge on April 16, running 6km (3.7 miles) per day over three sessions in his garden and in local green areas, completing the trip 75 days later on June 30.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published
Eiffel Tower re-opens after coronavirus lockdown [Video]

Eiffel Tower re-opens after coronavirus lockdown

The Eiffel Tower has welcomed its first visitors for three months - but with elevators still off-limits to visitors, they faced a long climb to sample its breathtaking views.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published
Eiffel Tower re-opens with new rules [Video]

Eiffel Tower re-opens with new rules

The Eiffel Tower on Thursday welcomed back visitors after the coronavirus outbreak forced the Paris landmark into its longest period out of action since World War Two.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Red Arrows fly over London and Paris to mark Charles de Gaulle's to mark historic broadcast [Video]

Red Arrows fly over London and Paris to mark Charles de Gaulle's to mark historic broadcast

The Red Arrows and their French equivalent, Patrouille De France performing a flypast of Paris and London during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the UK on Thursday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

