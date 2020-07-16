Global  
 

Sculpture erected to replace Colston statue in Bristol removed

WorldNews Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Sculpture erected to replace Colston statue in Bristol removedThe sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester erected on the plinth where a statue of slave trader Edward Colston once stood in Bristol is being taken down. Pictures from the scene appeared to show workers at the site at around 5.20am today. Artist Marc Quinn created the life-size black resin and steel piece of Bristol's Jen Reid after seeing a photo of her standing on the empty plinth following the...
News video: Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of black protester

Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of black protester

 A sculpture of a black woman who took part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol has been erected on the plinth where a statue of slave trader Edward Colston used to stand.

Jen Reid: Black Lives Matter statue taken off Colston plinth in Bristol

 Workers start taking down the statue of Jen Reid from the plinth where Edward Colston's once stood.
Statue of BLM protester appears on Colston plinth

Statue of BLM protester appears on Colston plinth

The statue of a Black Lives Matter campaigner appears in Bristol on Edward Colston plinth. Artist Marc Quinn says he was inspired after seeing protester Jen Reid standing on the plinth during the 7 June protest. The statue is meant to be temporary and has caused both praise and criticism by the public, as permission was not given for it to be installed. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Jen Reid: Black Lives Matter statue to go from Colston plinth

 The sculpture was placed on the plinth in Bristol where a toppled Edward Colston statue once stood.
Statue of BLM protester replaces slave trader

Statue of BLM protester replaces slave trader

A sculpture of a Black protester with her fist raised in the air has replaced the statue of a 17th Century British slave trader which was toppled by anti-racism demonstrators last month. Joe Davies reports.

Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester

 Artist Marc Quinn leads secret mission to install resin-and-steel figure of Jen Reid at site of toppled Bristol slave trader The hated statue of slave trader..
Slave trader statue in Bristol replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester

Slave trader statue in Bristol replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester

A new statue of a Black Lives Matter protester has appeared on the plinth in Bristol formerly holding the UK slave trader Edward Colston. The old statue was torn down on June 7 amid the Black Lives..

Statue of Black Lives Matter Protestor Secretly Replaces Toppled Monument of Slave Trader

Statue of Black Lives Matter Protestor Secretly Replaces Toppled Monument of Slave Trader

This moment in the Black Lives Matter movement was immortalized in a statue and has replaced the toppled monument of a former British politician who was a slave trader. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the..

Who was Edward Colston, why was his statue toppled?

Who was Edward Colston, why was his statue toppled?

Edward Colston becomes symbol for UK's Black Lives Matter movement as his statue is brought down in Bristol.

Edward Colston statue replaced with Black Lives Matter protester

Edward Colston statue replaced with Black Lives Matter protester A sculpture of protester Jen Reid has been installed on Colston's empty plinth
Sculpture erected to replace Colston statue in Bristol removed

Sculpture erected to replace Colston statue in Bristol removed The sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester erected on the plinth where a statue of slave trader Edward Colston once stood in Bristol is being taken down....
Mayor reacts to new statue on Edward Colston plinth

Mayor reacts to new statue on Edward Colston plinth Marvin Rees has addressed the sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester on Colston's plinth
