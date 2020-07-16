|
Sculpture erected to replace Colston statue in Bristol removed
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
The sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester erected on the plinth where a statue of slave trader Edward Colston once stood in Bristol is being taken down. Pictures from the scene appeared to show workers at the site at around 5.20am today. Artist Marc Quinn created the life-size black resin and steel piece of Bristol's Jen Reid after seeing a photo of her standing on the empty plinth following the...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Edward Colston British merchant, politician, philanthropist and slave trader
Jen Reid: Black Lives Matter statue taken off Colston plinth in BristolWorkers start taking down the statue of Jen Reid from the plinth where Edward Colston's once stood.
BBC News
AP Top Stories July 15 PHere's the latest for Wednesday July 15th: Trump's lawyers to challenge subpoena for his taxes; Oklahoma's governor has tested positive for COVID-19; Florida..
USATODAY.com
Statue of BLM protester appears on Colston plinth
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:43Published
Jen Reid: Black Lives Matter statue to go from Colston plinthThe sculpture was placed on the plinth in Bristol where a toppled Edward Colston statue once stood.
BBC News
Bristol City and county in England
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
Statue of BLM protester replaces slave trader
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:36Published
Marc Quinn British sculptor
Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protesterArtist Marc Quinn leads secret mission to install resin-and-steel figure of Jen Reid at site of toppled Bristol slave trader The hated statue of slave trader..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this