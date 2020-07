Statue of BLM protester on the Edward Colston plinth is removed



The statue of a BLM protester placed on the Edward Colston plinth has been removed by the council - less than 24 hours after it went up.Council workers were spotted pulling down the monument to Jen.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 2 hours ago

Sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester removed from Colston plinth



The sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester which replaced the statue of slave trader Edward Colston has been removed.Pictures from the scene appeared to show workers at the site at around 5.20am.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 7 hours ago