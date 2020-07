Investigators list potential crimes in Indiana assault case Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State investigators identified six potential crimes Thursday in an incident report concerning the reported assault on a Black man at a southern Indiana lake. Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, said five white men pinned him against a tree, shouted racial slurs […] 👓 View full article

