Twitter hack: FBI investigates attack

WorldNews Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Twitter hack: FBI investigates attackWashington, July 17 (IANS) The FBI has launched an investigation after hackers hijacked Twitter accounts of a number of high-profile US figures in an apparent Bitcoin scam. "The accounts appear to have been compromised in order to perpetuate cryptocurrency fraud," said the bureau, urging the public to be vigilant, the BBC reported on Thursday. Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Joe Biden were among those hit in what Twitter...
News video: Twitter Bitcoin hack: Gates, Bezos, Obama & others targeted| Is twitter safe? | Oneindia News

Twitter Bitcoin hack: Gates, Bezos, Obama & others targeted| Is twitter safe? | Oneindia News 01:31

 Twitter users were utterly confused when they saw Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos among many other famous public figures offer money in return for donations in the cryptocurrency bitoin. This was a massive hack of twitter which exposed serious problems with the platform. twitter is trying to fix...

Twitter hack: FBI investigates major attack

 Hackers managed to hijack official accounts of high-profile US figures in an apparent Bitcoin scam.
FBI investigates reported Indiana lynching attempt [Video]

FBI investigates reported Indiana lynching attempt

The FBI is investigating a hate-crime report lodged by a Black civil rights activist in Indiana who said he was assaulted by several white men threatening to lynch him before a group of bystanders and friends intervened to stop the attack. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Video shows Black man pinned against tree

 FBI investigates the reported assault of a Black man by a group of white men at a southern Indiana lake. Civial rights activist says he was pinned to a tree and..
Riot Blockchain Boosts Its Hash Rate By 45% With 1,000 New Antminers

 Publicly-listed Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm Riot Blockchain expects to increase its hash rate by 45% after receiving 1,000 Bitmain S19 Pro Antminers. The batch of..
Twitter hack: Social media firm still can’t say how many accounts were compromised in social-engineering Bitcoin scam

 Twitter bosses are still unsure how many accounts were compromised in Wednesday night’s bitcoin scam hack, they have said. The company’s...
Twitter hack: Obama, Biden, Musk and Gates accounts reportedly breached in Bitcoin scam [Video]

Twitter hack: Obama, Biden, Musk and Gates accounts reportedly breached in Bitcoin scam

Twitter hack: Obama, Biden, Musk and Gates accounts reportedly breached in Bitcoin scam

Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

 A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple..
Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam [Video]

Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam

High-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Kanye West, have been hacked as part of a widespread cryptocurrency scam.The accounts, which have large Twitter followings, were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday evening and a message posted encouraging users to send 1,000 dollars (£794) to a Bitcoin address.In return, users are promised that their money will be doubled and returned to them.

Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam [Video]

Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday by attackers to carry out what appeared to be a cryptocurrency scam. According to The Verge, The Tesla CEO's account issued a strange tweet at 4:17 pm ET this afternoon reading, The tweet also contained a bitcoin address, presumably one associated with the hacker's crypto wallet. The tweet was then deleted and replaced by another one more plainly laying out the fake promotion. It read before also getting deleted. Bill Gates tweet was similar to Elon Musk's and with identical BTC address. It was also later deleted. Both accounts are continuing to post new tweets promoting the scam almost as fast as they are deleted. Shortly after the initial wave of tweets, the accounts of Apple, Uber, and Kanye West have also been hacked and are promoting the show widespread the operation is, but it appears to be affecting major companies and extremely high-profile individuals. Popular crypto Twitter accounts, including those of Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss' Gemini cryptocurrency exchange and widely used wallet app Coinmbase, were also compromised. Twitter says it is investigating the issue. The company's shares declined 2.3% post market.

Elon Musk and Bill Gates 'hacked' in apparent Bitcoin scam

 Posts appear on several major Twitter accounts requesting transfers in the cryptocurrency.
US election: Biden retains 10-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election: Biden retains 10-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.

Is Ohio in Play? Biden Has an Opportunity, and Trump Has Enduring Strengths

 Ohio was thought to be an uphill battle for Joe Biden in November. Now there are signs the Trump campaign is on defense, despite continuing Republican advantages..
Trump Steps Up His Assault on Biden With Scattershot Attacks, Many False

 As he searches for a way to turn around his struggling candidacy, President Trump has intensified a tear-down operation aimed at Joe Biden with a dizzying..
Democratic Officials Tell Members of Congress to Skip the Convention

 The directive ensures that little will happen at the convention in Milwaukee beyond speeches by former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., his vice-presidential..
Kanye West and Elon Musk targeted in Twitter hack [Video]

Kanye West and Elon Musk targeted in Twitter hack

Kanye West and Elon Musk have been targeted as part of a major hack on high profile Twitter accounts.

Twitter hacking spree alarms security experts [Video]

Twitter hacking spree alarms security experts

The extraordinary hacking spree that hit Twitter on Wednesday, leading it to briefly muzzle some of its most widely followed accounts, is drawing questions about the platform's security and resilience..

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam [Video]

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam On Wednesday, dozens of public figures' Twitter accounts displayed messages urging fans to send them Bitcoin and receive..

Why Gates, Musk & others' accounts were hacked in Bitcoin scam [Video]

Why Gates, Musk & others' accounts were hacked in Bitcoin scam

Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & others were hacked by scammers on 15 July. The handles sent out tweets with an address linked to an apparent Bitcoin scam. The tweets promised to..

