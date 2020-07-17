|
Twitter hack: FBI investigates attack
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Washington, July 17 (IANS) The FBI has launched an investigation after hackers hijacked Twitter accounts of a number of high-profile US figures in an apparent Bitcoin scam. "The accounts appear to have been compromised in order to perpetuate cryptocurrency fraud," said the bureau, urging the public to be vigilant, the BBC reported on Thursday. Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Joe Biden were among those hit in what Twitter...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice
Twitter hack: FBI investigates major attackHackers managed to hijack official accounts of high-profile US figures in an apparent Bitcoin scam.
BBC News
FBI investigates reported Indiana lynching attempt
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27Published
Video shows Black man pinned against treeFBI investigates the reported assault of a Black man by a group of white men at a southern Indiana lake. Civial rights activist says he was pinned to a tree and..
USATODAY.com
Bitcoin Decentralized cryptocurrency
Riot Blockchain Boosts Its Hash Rate By 45% With 1,000 New AntminersPublicly-listed Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm Riot Blockchain expects to increase its hash rate by 45% after receiving 1,000 Bitmain S19 Pro Antminers. The batch of..
WorldNews
Twitter hack: Social media firm still can’t say how many accounts were compromised in social-engineering Bitcoin scamTwitter bosses are still unsure how many accounts were compromised in Wednesday night’s bitcoin scam hack, they have said. The company’s...
WorldNews
Twitter hack: Obama, Biden, Musk and Gates accounts reportedly breached in Bitcoin scam
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:03Published
Bill Gates American business magnate and philanthropist
Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin ScamA number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple..
WorldNews
Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published
Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published
Elon Musk and Bill Gates 'hacked' in apparent Bitcoin scamPosts appear on several major Twitter accounts requesting transfers in the cryptocurrency.
BBC News
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
US election: Biden retains 10-point lead over Trump
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Is Ohio in Play? Biden Has an Opportunity, and Trump Has Enduring StrengthsOhio was thought to be an uphill battle for Joe Biden in November. Now there are signs the Trump campaign is on defense, despite continuing Republican advantages..
NYTimes.com
Trump Steps Up His Assault on Biden With Scattershot Attacks, Many FalseAs he searches for a way to turn around his struggling candidacy, President Trump has intensified a tear-down operation aimed at Joe Biden with a dizzying..
NYTimes.com
Democratic Officials Tell Members of Congress to Skip the ConventionThe directive ensures that little will happen at the convention in Milwaukee beyond speeches by former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., his vice-presidential..
NYTimes.com
Elon Musk South African-born American entrepreneur
Kanye West and Elon Musk targeted in Twitter hack
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this