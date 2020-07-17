Global  
 

Federal officers use gas to clear protesters in Portland

Seattle Times Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal officers deployed tear gas and fired less-lethal rounds into a crowd of protesters in Oregon, hours after the the head of the Department of Homeland Security visited Portland and called the demonstrators “violent anarchists.” Video showed many protesters leaving the area near the federal courthouse late Thursday as smoke filled […]
