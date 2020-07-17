Global  
 

Ben Stokes should be Jofra Archer's role model - Carlos Brathwaite

BBC News Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
England pace bowler Jofra Archer should use team-mate Ben Stokes as a role model, says West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite.
England v West Indies: Ben Stokes & Dom Sibley hit centuries in second Test

 Ben Stokes and Dom Sibley complete centuries to move England into a dominant position on day two of the second Test against West Indies.
England v West Indies highlights: England on top after Sibley & Stokes fifties

 Battling half-centuries from Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes put England in a strong position on the first day of the second Test against West Indies at Old Trafford.
England v West Indies: Dom Sibley & Ben Stokes put hosts on top

 Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes bat England into a strong position on an attritional first day of the second Test against West Indies.
Jofra Archer: What next for England and their pace bowler?

 Has Jofra Archer been punished fairly? Will he play in the third Test? And just how should England handle him from now on?
Archer dropped by England for covid-19 protocol breach [Video]

Archer dropped by England for covid-19 protocol breach

England quick Jofra Archer will miss the second test against West Indies following a breach of the team's bio-secure protocols.

Jofra Archer's virus breach could have cost millions: Ashley Giles

 MANCHESTER: Jofra Archer's breach of the coronavirus regulations was a potential "disaster" that could have cost "tens of millions of pounds", according to..
Jofra Archer trip could have been ‘a disaster’ for England’s summer of cricket [Video]

Jofra Archer trip could have been ‘a disaster’ for England’s summer of cricket

Jofra Archer’s unauthorised trip to Brighton could have resulted in “a disaster” costing “tens of millions of pounds” according to the Ashley Giles.Archer breached the strict bio-security guidelines that have been placed on the ongoing Test series against the West Indies by taking a brief detour to his Brighton home and meeting an unnamed individual following last week’s defeat in Southampton.

Jofra Archer: Arrest in Zaha racial abuse case will hopefully deter keyboard warriors

 England cricketer Jofra Archer has said that the arrest of a 12-year-old boy for sending racist messages to Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha will hopefully...
England vs West Indies: Jofra Archer ruled out of second Test after breaching ‘bio-secure protocols’

 England’s Jofra Archer has been ruled out the second Test vs the West Indies after breaching ‘bio-secure protocols’ and he must now isolate. The ECB...
Jofra Archer: Criticism of England bowler's speeds is unfair, says Michael Vaughan

 Criticism that Jofra Archer doesn't bowl at top speed often enough is "out of order", says former England captain Michael Vaughan.
