UK will call out ‘reprehensible’ behaviour of Russia, says Raab

WorldNews Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
UK will call out ‘reprehensible’ behaviour of Russia, says RaabThe UK will ensure the world knows the nature of the “reprehensible behaviour” that Russia is engaged in, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. It follows accusations that Russia’s intelligence services tried to steal details of research into coronavirus vaccines. Russia’s ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin rejected the claims and said there was “no sense” in the allegations made by Britain, the United States and Canada. Speaking on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, Mr Raab said it was “outrageous and reprehensible” that the Russian government is engaged...
