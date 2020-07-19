|
UK will call out ‘reprehensible’ behaviour of Russia, says Raab
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
The UK will ensure the world knows the nature of the “reprehensible behaviour” that Russia is engaged in, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. It follows accusations that Russia’s intelligence services tried to steal details of research into coronavirus vaccines. Russia’s ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin rejected the claims and said there was “no sense” in the allegations made by Britain, the United States and Canada. Speaking on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, Mr Raab said it was “outrageous and reprehensible” that the Russian government is engaged...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dominic Raab British Conservative politician, UK Foreign Secretary
Raab accuses China of ‘gross human rights abuses’ against the Uighurs
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Harry Dunn’s mother makes emotional appeal to PM to make son ‘top priority’
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:05Published
'We can no longer be absent': Labour demand government take leading role in international response to coronavirusExclusive: Calling on Sunak and Raab to follow the example of Gordon Brown in 2008, shadow cabinet ministers warn: 'We used to step up to the plate, now we've..
Independent
Raab: Russia targeted efforts of finding coronavirus vaccine
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:17Published
Andrey Kelin Russian diplomat
Russian envoy dismisses claims Moscow tried to steal virus vaccine research
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Russian ambassador rejects virus vaccine hacking claimsLONDON (AP) — Russia’s ambassador to Britain has rejected allegations that his country’s intelligence services sought to steal information about a..
WorldNews
Sky News British television news channel
UK denies being influenced on decision to block HuaweiUS President Donald Trump did not directly influence the U.K. government’s decision to ban Huawei equipment from its 5G networks, a British minister said, CNBC..
WorldNews
UK mourners applaud in final farewell for Vera LynnDame Vera Lynn has been honoured with an RAF flypast over her Sussex home as fellow villagers lined the streets to say farewell, SKy News reports. Hundreds of..
WorldNews
Charles calls for nature to be ‘at the centre of everything we do’
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
Supercar maker McLaren to cut 1,200 jobs across group amid pandemic
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:18Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this