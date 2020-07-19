|
UK ratchets up criticism of China over Uighurs, Hong Kong
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain and China issued new salvos of criticism against each other Sunday, with the U.K. foreign secretary hinting that he may suspend the U.K.’s extradition arrangements with Hong Kong over China’s moves against the city-state. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also accused Beijing of “gross and egregious” human rights abuses against its Uighur […]
