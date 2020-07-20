Gunman attacks family of US federal judge Esther Salas

FedEx Calls For Washington Redskins To Change Name



According to CNN Business, FedEx, a major sponsor of the Washington Redskins, has asked the NFL team to change its name. This comes after mounting pressure from investors who oppose the name's racist connotations. FedEx said that over 80 groups and shareholders that invest in them demanded that FedEx CEO Frederick Smith "terminate its business and public relationships" with the franchise because of the name. FedEx sponsors and has naming rights for the stadium the Washington Redskins plays in.

