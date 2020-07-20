Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic to require masks in all stores starting Aug. 1 as COVID-19 cases increase

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Gap Inc. will soon require masks in all of its U.S. stores, which include Old Navy, Banana Republic, Intermix, Janie and Jack and namesake Gap stores.
100+ retailers selling face masks online: Athleta, Nordstrom, Anthropologie, and more

 Here are the best places to buy cloth face masks online to protect against COVID-19, including Anthropologie, Under Armour, Tory Burch, and Old Navy.
USATODAY.com

