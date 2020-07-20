|
Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic to require masks in all stores starting Aug. 1 as COVID-19 cases increase
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Gap Inc. will soon require masks in all of its U.S. stores, which include Old Navy, Banana Republic, Intermix, Janie and Jack and namesake Gap stores.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gap Inc. American multinational clothing and accessories retailer
Kanye West Partners With The Gap
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Gap and Kanye West team up for new clothing line
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07Published
Kanye West signs 10-year deal with Gap
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:59Published
Banana Republic American retailer
Pandemic Lockdowns Drive Workers Into PJ's And Men's Wearhouse Out Of Business
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Old Navy American clothing and accessories retailer
100+ retailers selling face masks online: Athleta, Nordstrom, Anthropologie, and moreHere are the best places to buy cloth face masks online to protect against COVID-19, including Anthropologie, Under Armour, Tory Burch, and Old Navy.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this