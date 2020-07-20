|
Bodies not yet out from partly collapsed New Orleans hotel
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans’ fire chief says it’s taking longer than expected to remove the bodies of two construction workers from a hotel that partially collapsed during construction 10 months ago. Fire Superintendent Tim McConnell said Monday that crews expect to retrieve the body of Quinnyon Wimberly from the Hard Rock Hotel wreckage […]
