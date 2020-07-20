Global  
 

Joe Biden vows to abolish 'vile' Muslim travel ban on Day 1 if elected president

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Joe Biden promises to include Muslims in his administration as he blasts President Trump's treatment of religious and racial minorities.
