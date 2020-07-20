Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK risks China’s wrath by suspending Hong Kong extradition treaty

WorldNews Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
UK risks China’s wrath by suspending Hong Kong extradition treatyThe UK is to immediately suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and also bar the export of riot control equipment following Beijing’s imposition of a sweeping national security law on the territory, Dominic Raab has announced. Speaking to the Commons on Monday, the UK foreign secretary said that while Britain sought cooperative ties with China, it was deeply worried at both events in Hong Kong and the repression of the Uighur population in China’s Xinjiang province. The decision will further worsen relations with Beijing, following last week’s decision to strip the Chinese telecoms firm Huawei of any role in the UK’s 5G network from 2027 owing to security concerns. Speaking before the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Britain suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty

Britain suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty 01:32

 Britain on Monday suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. It's an escalation of its dispute with China over its introduction of a national security law for the former British colony. Francis Maguire reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

UK set to suspend extradition treaty with Hong Kong over controversial security law [Video]

UK set to suspend extradition treaty with Hong Kong over controversial security law

Amid deteriorating relations with China, the UK's foreign minister is set to announce a suspension of the country's extradition treaty with its former colony, Hong Kong.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:59Published
Raab suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty and extends arms embargo [Video]

Raab suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty and extends arms embargo

The UK has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and slapped an arms embargo on the territory in response to China’s national security law.Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the measures were a “reasonable and proportionate” response to the law imposed by Beijing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published
Raab: The UK is suspending extradition treaty with Hong Kong [Video]

Raab: The UK is suspending extradition treaty with Hong Kong

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says that the UK is suspending the extradition treaty with Hong Kong "immediately and indefinitely". Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Strong euro sinks US dollar, drags up yuan

 Signs of the times! As European leaders, after a long-hours weekend, inch closer to agreeing to a $860-billion rescue package for their virus-decimated..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson promises tough but calibrated approach to China [Video]

Boris Johnson promises tough but calibrated approach to China

Boris Johnson signalled he would be “tough” with China as the Government prepared to change extradition arrangements with Hong Kong.Further measures will be set out on Monday in response to China’s imposition of a tough new national security law on Hong Kong amid growing tensions with Beijing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published
Activist Wong launches bid for HK legislature [Video]

Activist Wong launches bid for HK legislature

Prominent Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong has applied to run for a seat in the Chinese-ruled city's legislature, raising the prospect of a battle with authorities after being barred from running in previous polls. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:50Published

Huawei Huawei Chinese technology company

What has happened to relations between the UK and China? [Video]

What has happened to relations between the UK and China?

Hong Kong, Huawei and the treatment of an ethnic minority are among issues causing bilateral tensions between the UK and China.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published

China's ambassador has no answer to the treatment of Uighur Muslims

 When Liu Xiaoming agreed to come on the Andrew Marr show, he ought to have expected that – as the Chinese ambassador – he’d be asked about Uighur Muslims...
WorldNews

Huawei, Alibaba among 7 companies with links to Chinese army; could soon face action in India

 Not all of the seven Chinese companies are in the mobile or tech sectors. They have got a wide net of investments in various Indian industries.
DNA

Dominic Raab Dominic Raab British Conservative politician, UK Foreign Secretary

It's a relief to have so much going horrifically wrong. It distracts us as we sleepwalk into a cold war with China

 Within 30 minutes of the announcement that Oxford University has produced a viable Covid-19 vaccine, Dominic Raab was formally announcing the suspension of the..
Independent

Uyghurs Uyghurs Turkic ethnic group of Central and East Asia

UK ratchets up criticism of China over Uighurs, Hong Kong [Video]

UK ratchets up criticism of China over Uighurs, Hong Kong

Beijing says UK 'should have its own independent foreign policy, rather than dance to the tune of the Americans'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 06:29Published

The Uighurs and the Chinese state: A long history of discord

 China has been accused by the UK of "gross" human rights abuses against the Muslim minority group.
BBC News

Chinese ambassador confronted with disturbing footage allegedly showing blindfolded Uighur Muslims being led onto train

 Senior official accuses Western intelligence services of making 'false allegations' against China
Independent

Xinjiang Xinjiang Autonomous region of China

Raab accuses China of ‘gross human rights abuses’ against the Uighurs [Video]

Raab accuses China of ‘gross human rights abuses’ against the Uighurs

24-hour use only. China has warned it will deliver a “resolute response” to any move by Britain to sanction officials involved in the alleged human rights abuses against the country’s Uighur population.Amid growing tensions with Beijing, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab accused Chinese officials of committing “gross, egregious” abuses in the north western Xinjiang province.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

China coronavirus: 'Wartime state' declared for Urumqi in Xinjiang

 The capital of the Xinjiang Autonomous Region has a population of about 3.5 million. The latest infections began to be detected on Wednesday, the first in the..
WorldNews
China-US: Relations fray between the two superpowers [Video]

China-US: Relations fray between the two superpowers

The US has imposed sanctions on Chinese officials it says are committing human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Tibet.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:39Published

Related videos from verified sources

MPs condemn China's national security law [Video]

MPs condemn China's national security law

The UK has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and issued an arms embargo, in response to China's new national security law.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:30Published
UK suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty [Video]

UK suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty

Dominic Rabb has suspended the extradition treaty with Hong Kong and blocked UK arms sales due to the new national security law.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:58Published
China urges UK to avoid taking wrong path on HK [Video]

China urges UK to avoid taking wrong path on HK

China on Monday (July 20) urged Britain to avoid making further steps down the wrong path after reports that it was poised to suspend an extradition treaty for Chinese-ruled Hong Kong.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

UK risks China’s wrath by suspending Hong Kong extradition treaty

UK risks China’s wrath by suspending Hong Kong extradition treaty The UK is to immediately suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and also bar the export of riot control equipment following Beijing’s imposition of a...
WorldNews Also reported by •TIME

Flights cancelled after coronavirus reported in China's Xinjiang

 At least 80 percent of flights in and out of Urumqi cancelled after case reported in far western province of China.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •Daily Caller

India hits 1 million virus cases, nations battle flare-ups

 MITO, Japan (AP) — A return of stringent coronavirus restrictions in Israel, another daily record of reported cases in Japan’s capital and outbreaks in...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this