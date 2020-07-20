|
UK risks China’s wrath by suspending Hong Kong extradition treaty
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
The UK is to immediately suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and also bar the export of riot control equipment following Beijing’s imposition of a sweeping national security law on the territory, Dominic Raab has announced. Speaking to the Commons on Monday, the UK foreign secretary said that while Britain sought cooperative ties with China, it was deeply worried at both events in Hong Kong and the repression of the Uighur population in China’s Xinjiang province. The decision will further worsen relations with Beijing, following last week’s decision to strip the Chinese telecoms firm Huawei of any role in the UK’s 5G network from 2027 owing to security concerns. Speaking before the...
