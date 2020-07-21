Global  
 

Giants players and coaches, including manager Gabe Kapler, take knee during national anthem

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Several San Francisco Giants players and manager Gabe Kapler took a knee during the national anthem before the exhibition game against Oakland.
