Virus concerns nudge some teachers toward classroom exits Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — As pressure mounts for teachers to return to their classrooms this fall, concerns about health risks from the coronavirus are pushing many toward alternatives, including career changes, as others mobilize to delay school reopenings in hard-hit areas. Among those opting for early retirement is Liza McArdle, a 50-year-old high school language […] 👓 View full article

