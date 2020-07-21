Global  
 

Virus concerns nudge some teachers toward classroom exits

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 July 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — As pressure mounts for teachers to return to their classrooms this fall, concerns about health risks from the coronavirus are pushing many toward alternatives, including career changes, as others mobilize to delay school reopenings in hard-hit areas. Among those opting for early retirement is Liza McArdle, a 50-year-old high school language […]
