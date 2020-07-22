Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US orders China to close Houston consulate

BBC News Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Unidentified people were filmed burning paper in the consulate's courtyard after the order was made.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Houston Houston Largest city in Texas

China vows retaliation after claims U.S. ordered its Houston consulate closed within 72 hours

 Washington has not confirmed that it ordered China's Texas consulate to be closed.
USATODAY.com

China Says U.S. Ordered it to Close Houston Consulate in 72 Hours

 The Trump administration told Chinese diplomats in Texas to clear out by Friday. China warned it would retaliate.
NYTimes.com

Army doctors deploy to Houston hospital

 Soldiers will staff a wing of a north Houston hospital to treat COVID-19 patients as Texas sought help from across the country to deal with its coronavirus..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

US asks China to shut its consulate in Houston in 72 hours

 In an unprecedented move, the US on Wednesday abruptly asked China to shut its consulate in Houston within 72 hours. Confirming this on social media, Hu...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndependentCBC.caDNARIA Nov.MarketWatchSeekingAlphaUSATODAY.comFT.com

China threatens retaliation after it says US ordered it to close Houston consulate

 China Wednesday condemned what it said was an unprovoked order by the United States to close the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •SeattlePI.comRIA Nov.MarketWatchTIMEUSATODAY.comFT.com

Popular Houston restaurant owner Vincent 'Bubba' Mandola dies

 This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story. HOUSTON — A man who brought several popular restaurants to the...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

TheCoalitionNYC

All Black Votes Matter 🏳️‍🌈 Rev. Vickey Gibbs, a Human Rights and LGBTQ Activist in a Progressive MCC Church Dies at 57 from #COVID19… https://t.co/Hbm9YQfadL 19 hours ago

dbran104

dbranbridge RT @hystericalblkns: Rev. Vickey Gibbs, Activist in a Progressive Church, Dies at 57 https://t.co/HUKeSEhsSs 4 days ago

TYsAdventures

TY RT @yashar: Rev. Vickey Gibbs, Activist in a Progressive Church, Dies at 57 Ms. Gibbs used her pulpit in Houston to treat broken parishion… 4 days ago

marthaapeterson

Martha Peterson THOSE WE'VE LOST Rev. Vickey Gibbs, Activist in a Progressive Church, Dies at 57 https://t.co/XbDS68Q7U2 5 days ago

SoCalRealist

SoCal Realist RT @rolandsmartin: Rev. Vickey Gibbs, Activist in a Progressive Houston Church, Dies at 57 https://t.co/c2p8jRAa8G 6 days ago