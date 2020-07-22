|
US orders China to close Houston consulate
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Unidentified people were filmed burning paper in the consulate's courtyard after the order was made.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Houston Largest city in Texas
China vows retaliation after claims U.S. ordered its Houston consulate closed within 72 hoursWashington has not confirmed that it ordered China's Texas consulate to be closed.
USATODAY.com
China Says U.S. Ordered it to Close Houston Consulate in 72 HoursThe Trump administration told Chinese diplomats in Texas to clear out by Friday. China warned it would retaliate.
NYTimes.com
Army doctors deploy to Houston hospitalSoldiers will staff a wing of a north Houston hospital to treat COVID-19 patients as Texas sought help from across the country to deal with its coronavirus..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this