Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The global tally of people infected with the coronavirus neared 15 million Wednesday, while in the worst-hit pandemic hot spot of the United States, President Donald Trump warned the pandemic would “get worse before it gets better.” With COVID-19 set to pass another shocking milestone, Trump delivered his first virus briefing […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Assures Nation COVID-19 Will Disappear By Itself

Trump Assures Nation COVID-19 Will Disappear By Itself 00:45

 Fox News host Chris Wallace held a wide-ranging ― and at times, testy ― interview with US President Donald Trump on Sunday. HuffPost reports the president repeated his unsubstantiated claim that the novel coronavirus COVID-19 will simply 'disappear' one day. Johns Hopkins University data...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump says Covid crisis will get worse before it improves [Video]

Trump says Covid crisis will get worse before it improves

Donald Trump has conceded the coronavirus situation in the US will get worse before it gets better.The US president made his remarks as he made a return to White House coronavirus briefings.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Trump Falsely Claims US Has 'Best Mortality Rate' Worldwide [Video]

Trump Falsely Claims US Has 'Best Mortality Rate' Worldwide

Donald Trump has made a very bold claim, according to reports at CNN. Trump is claiming that the United States has the lowest mortality rate from Covid-19. He is claiming this in comparison to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Covid update: USA document on Chinese lab; IMA on India tally; EC poll prep [Video]

Covid update: USA document on Chinese lab; IMA on India tally; EC poll prep

Here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. United States of America's government released an internal diplomatic cable which led to suspicion that a virology laboratory in China's Wuhan..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:04Published

Tweets about this

KNOPTV

KNOP-TV World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse https://t.co/AumaZuMjUo 4 seconds ago

fox6now

FOX6 News The global tally of people infected with the coronavirus neared 15 million Wednesday. https://t.co/RiiVt8LY65 13 seconds ago

JessyCCol

JessyCCol RT @CP24: World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse https://t.co/I03jSYmCE0 https://t.co/vm7FC8rwde 30 seconds ago

BlackHillsFOX

KEVN Black Hills FOX World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse https://t.co/VrTwxdN8lW 1 minute ago

CP24

CP24 World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse https://t.co/I03jSYmCE0 https://t.co/vm7FC8rwde 1 minute ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #Coronavirus : The global tally of people infected with the coronavirus neared 15 million on Wednesday, while in th… https://t.co/ozawQGxvlN 8 minutes ago

wbkotv

WBKO Television World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse https://t.co/2g3FQxByIo 10 minutes ago

LexiSpivakTV

Lexi Spivak RT @kytv: World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse: https://t.co/HUFXmaJ1UD 11 minutes ago