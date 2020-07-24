|
Mookie Betts, Gabe Kapler kneel during national anthem before Dodgers-Giants opener
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Dodgers star Mookie Betts and Giants manager Gabe Kapler were among those who took a knee during the national anthem on Thursday.
