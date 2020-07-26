Liverpool signs off Premier League-winning season in style
Sunday, 26 July 2020 () NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Liverpool crowned its Premier League-winning season with a 3-1 victory at Newcastle to equal Manchester City’s record for wins and set a club record for points on Sunday. Goals from Virgil van Dijk, Divock Origi and Sadio Mané gave the champions their 32nd win from 38 games – matching Man City’s […]
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on a special night when the club finally lifted the league title after 30 years – made all the better for beating Chelsea 5-3.His side completed a third successive league season unbeaten at home after taking a first-half lead with goals from Naby Keita,...