Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool signs off Premier League-winning season in style

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Liverpool crowned its Premier League-winning season with a 3-1 victory at Newcastle to equal Manchester City’s record for wins and set a club record for points on Sunday. Goals from Virgil van Dijk, Divock Origi and Sadio Mané gave the champions their 32nd win from 38 games – matching Man City’s […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign

Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign 00:39

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on a special night when the club finally lifted the league title after 30 years – made all the better for beating Chelsea 5-3.His side completed a third successive league season unbeaten at home after taking a first-half lead with goals from Naby Keita,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Premier League season to return from September 12 [Video]

New Premier League season to return from September 12

The new English football season will begin on September 12, and Premier Leagueclubs hope to have trialled spectators in stadiums before then. The 2020-21top flight and EFL campaigns will commence on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
Premier League season in numbers [Video]

Premier League season in numbers

Ahead of the final weekend, the PA news agency takes a statistical look backon the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published
Newcastle v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Newcastle v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

A look ahead to Newcastle and Liverpool's final Premier League match of theseason at St James' Park on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Liverpool signs off Premier League-winning season in style

Liverpool signs off Premier League-winning season in style Liverpool signs off Premier League-winning season in style
FOX Sports

Liverpool lift English Premier League title in style after hitting Chelsea for five goals

 Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy on the famous Kop end at Anfield after a thrilling 5-3 win over Chelsea on Wednesday, that keeps the Blues waiting to...
Mid-Day

Top 10 Anfield pictures as Liverpool lift Premier League trophy in style

Top 10 Anfield pictures as Liverpool lift Premier League trophy in style Liverpool have been crowned the Premier League champions after a trophy lifting ceremony at Anfield, shortly after the Reds' final home game of the season...
Daily Star


Tweets about this